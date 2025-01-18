Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,112 ($25.70) and last traded at GBX 2,100 ($25.55). Approximately 873,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 749,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,072 ($25.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($31.63) price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,103.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.50 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 26.30 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,937.50%.

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with a 35-year history, managing $106bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society.

