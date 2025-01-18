International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $1,305,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 318,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,004,000 after purchasing an additional 127,147 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

IBM opened at $224.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

