International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

