InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.61.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

