InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

