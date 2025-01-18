InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 870 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $178.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

