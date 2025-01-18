Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Position Reduced by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $119.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

