Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 859,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,234 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

