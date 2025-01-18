Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Stock Position Trimmed by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,729 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,682,000 after buying an additional 591,205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 333,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,422,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,644,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
