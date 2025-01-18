Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kaye Capital Management owned approximately 1.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 408,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.