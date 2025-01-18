Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

