Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 441,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 268,292 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $18.18.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

