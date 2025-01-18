Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $19.25 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 304.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

