Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.3% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $3,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $521.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $409.16 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.80.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.