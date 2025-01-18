Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by FF Advisors LLC

FF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 8.7% of FF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $521.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $409.16 and a one year high of $539.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.80.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

