Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,227 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 2.26% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUS. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,410,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 432,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 201,709 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IUS opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.