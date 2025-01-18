Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2156 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

PBP stock remained flat at $23.90 during trading on Friday. 105,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

