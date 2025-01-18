Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 123.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $463.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.