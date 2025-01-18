Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.72 and last traded at $105.72. Approximately 279,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 120,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

