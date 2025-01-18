iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,113 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 12.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

