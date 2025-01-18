iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

