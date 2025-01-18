iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after acquiring an additional 68,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,924 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

