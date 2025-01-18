iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $60.12, with a volume of 228264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.