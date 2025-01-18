iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 969,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 271,093 shares.The stock last traded at $37.39 and had previously closed at $37.33.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $612.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 97,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.