iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $474.68 and a 12 month high of $612.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

