iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

