iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 284,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJH opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

