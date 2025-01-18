iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 96,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 84,185 shares.The stock last traded at $25.69 and had previously closed at $25.71.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $652.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 81,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,919 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

