iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 1,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Company Profile
The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.
