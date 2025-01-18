iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 161,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 269,456 shares.The stock last traded at $76.72 and had previously closed at $76.49.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
