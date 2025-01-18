iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 161,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 269,456 shares.The stock last traded at $76.72 and had previously closed at $76.49.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 372,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

