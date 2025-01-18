iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after buying an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,346,000 after buying an additional 799,958 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,015,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 933.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 74,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,835,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,159,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $54.23. 493,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,766. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

