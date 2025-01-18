iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 411,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 205,239 shares.The stock last traded at $24.55 and had previously closed at $24.47.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $391,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

