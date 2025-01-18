iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 15.5% in December

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

