iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 15.5% in December

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ ACWI opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
