iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $76.78. 10,524,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,186,727. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

