iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 219,945 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

