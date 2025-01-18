iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,696,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after purchasing an additional 405,660 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,162,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth $52,987,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,581,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 615,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.