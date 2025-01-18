iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

