iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

