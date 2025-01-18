iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Boosted by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $341.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $270.57 and a one year high of $349.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

