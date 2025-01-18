iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 235,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.67 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.60.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

