iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

