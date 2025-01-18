iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $99.29, with a volume of 56260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $827.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Further Reading

