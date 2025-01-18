J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.45 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,765,000 after buying an additional 93,213 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

