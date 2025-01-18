JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Regis Schultz Acquires 109,933 Shares

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Regis Schultz acquired 109,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £98,939.70 ($120,379.24).
JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 2.7 %
JD opened at GBX 85.04 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.