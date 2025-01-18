JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Regis Schultz Acquires 109,933 Shares

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Regis Schultz acquired 109,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £98,939.70 ($120,379.24).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 2.7 %

JD opened at GBX 85.04 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.28) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446 ($5.43).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

