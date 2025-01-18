Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jet2 Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DRTGF opened at $20.52 on Friday. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.
