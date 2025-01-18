JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.