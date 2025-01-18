Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Update

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 72,190,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 2.3 %

JOBY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.33. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $2,666,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,994,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,957,832. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $50,260.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,170.70. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,747. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 670,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812,248 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,054 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 91.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 249,375 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

