Joeben Bevirt Sells 1,655 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $13,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,202 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,536.70. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, January 6th, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $192,998.88.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.33. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 670,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,144,000 after acquiring an additional 812,248 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,054 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 26.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,483 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

