Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Werlinich Asset Management LLC

Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

