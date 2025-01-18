Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $353.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.